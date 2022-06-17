Indian-Owned Norton Motorcycles Plans UK-Built Electric Range

Norton Motorcycles plans to develop and build an electric motorcycle in the UK that it claims will have “racing performance, touring range and lightweight handling,” as part of a 30-month project co-funded by a government program.
The iconic British motorcycle maker, now owned by India’s TVS Motor Co., will work with six UK partners including Delta Cosworth, HiSpeed Ltd. as well as the University of Warwick to develop the product, Norton said Friday. The project won government funding from the UK program that assists automotive companies to develop low-carbon products.