Fed Dissenter George Says Jumbo Rate Hike Adds to Policy Uncertainty

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said she opposed the Fed’s biggest interest-rate increase in almost three decades because the move, combined with the shrinking of the central bank’s balance sheet, created uncertainty about the outlook.
“The speed with which we adjust the policy rate is important,” George said in a statement Friday released by the bank. “Policy changes affect the economy with a lag, and significant and abrupt changes can be unsettling to households and small businesses as they make necessary adjustments.”