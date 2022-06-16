Raab Vows Bill of Rights to Let UK Ignore Future ECHR Rulings

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab promised a new Bill of Rights to end the requirement for the UK to follow rulings from the European Court of Human Rights, such as the one earlier this week that prevented Britain from deporting immigrants to Rwanda it said arrived in the country illegally.

In the government’s media round on Thursday, Raab told the BBC that interim orders such as the one issued by the ECHR on Tuesday “used to be regarded as purely advisory,” and said there is “no basis” for them in the European Convention on Human Rights, which the court administers.