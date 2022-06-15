Scholz, Macron, Draghi Plan Joint Visit to Kyiv on Thursday

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are planning to visit Ukraine on Thursday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to people familiar with the plans.
The three European leaders would be making their first visits to Ukraine since Russia invaded at the end of February. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is also set to take part in the highest-profile delegation to visit since war broke out, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the preparations are private.