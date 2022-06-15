 Skip to content
NextEra’s Plan to Ditch Carbon Is a Huge Bet on Hydrogen

One of the world’s largest clean energy generators says it can wipe out emissions without using offsets. 

Wind turbines at the San Gorgonio Pass wind farm, owned by NextEra Energy Inc., in Whitewater, California.

Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg
NextEra Energy Inc.’s plan to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 without relying on carbon-capture systems or offsets marks one of the biggest bets yet to make hydrogen a central piece of the energy landscape.  

The company, which operates Florida Power & Light and owns one of the world’s largest developers of wind and solar power, wants to convert more than two-thirds of its natural gas power plants to run on hydrogen. The fuel, in this case, would be produced by renewable energy with devices called electrolyzers. In addition, NextEra is looking to become a leader in producing hydrogen and developing infrastructure so it can be used to decarbonize power plants, transportation and heavy industry across the country.