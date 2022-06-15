GM May Start Electric Hummer Sales in Europe as Part of Reboot

General Motors Co. plans to return to Europe with battery-powered models starting with the Cadillac brand and is considering selling the hulking Hummer electric vehicle, according to people familiar with the matter.
The carmaker may start importing the electric Cadillac Lyriq model, which is already on sale in the US, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations. Broadening GM’s offering would expand its presence in a market where the company currently only sells luxury vehicles and the Corvette sports car in small numbers.