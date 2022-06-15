 Skip to content
ECB ‘Very Open’ to Stepping In If Markets Overreact, Wunsch Says

  • Belgian official says mustn’t over-engineer new tool too soon
  • ECB holding emergency meeting amid selloff in government bonds
Photographer: Eric Lalmand/AFP/Getty Images

The European Central Bank’s Governing Council is ready to step in if it considers moves in government bond markets to be unjustified, according to Belgium’s Pierre Wunsch.

“Most of us -- probably all of us, actually -- are very open to doing something if it’s clear enough that there’s a problem of markets overreacting or unwarranted fragmentation,” Wunsch said in emailed comments Tuesday afternoon and confirmed Wednesday as the ECB prepared for an emergency meeting on recent euro-zone bond turbulence.