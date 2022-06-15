ECB Plans Steps at Emergency Meeting to Address Market Crisis

European Central Bank officials will be invited to sign off on the reinvestment of bond purchases conducted under the now-halted pandemic emergency program, a crisis response that they flagged in their decision last week, according to people familiar with the matter.
Policy makers are holding an emergency meeting starting at 11 a.m. in Frankfurt that will last about two hours as they consider how to react to a surge in Italian bond yields using the measure, the people said. They declined to be identified because such discussions are confidential.