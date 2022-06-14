US Export Controls Are Putting a Stranglehold on Russia, Commerce Official Says

US restrictions on exports and work with more than three dozen allies are cutting Russia off from the vast majority of technology that President Vladimir Putin needs to sustain his invasion of Ukraine, a Biden administration official said.

Global semiconductor exports to Russia have fallen 90% since Russia’s attack on Feb. 24, said Alan Estevez, under secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security. US shipments of all goods to the nation have plunged about 95% by value, while American sales in the aviation and aerospace industry have tumbled 99.9%, he said in a virtual conference hosted by the Center for a New American Security on Tuesday.