Walmart Seeks UK Sellers for Third-Party Online Marketplace

Walmart Inc. is seeking UK retailers to join its online marketplace in an attempt to give British businesses another e-commerce alternative to Amazon and EBay Inc.
Approved British sellers will be able to sell their goods on Walmart.com, which is visited by more than 120 million people every month, the US shopping giant said in a statement Monday. In a bid to attract sellers, Walmart is offering a guaranteed two-day shipping service to the US for much of the year and access to other services to help them generate sales across the Atlantic.