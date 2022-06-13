MicroStrategy Leads Selloff in Crypto Stocks as Bitcoin Unravels

Cryptocurrency-related stocks plunged in premarket trading Monday as Bitcoin tumbled to its lowest level in 18 months amid a deepening selloff in risk assets and after a crypto lender halted withdrawals from its platform.
MicroStrategy Inc., which over the last two years has amassed more than 129,000 Bitcoin tokens, led the slump plunging as much as 23%. Other crypto stocks including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., Riot Blockchain Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. also saw outsized declines of at least 14% each. The MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Index, which measures the 100 largest digital assets, sank as much as 14%.