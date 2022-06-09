Most West Africans Had Covid-19 With Rich More Affected, Data Show

The extent of the Covid-19 pandemic in West Africa has been massively underreported, according to blood tests showing the proportion of the population that have had a prior infection.
Almost 80% of people surveyed in Ghana in the first five months of this year had previously contracted Covid-19, sero-positivity data presented at an online seminar organized by the University of Ghana’s West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens on Wednesday showed. The number stood at an average of 50% in Nigeria and slightly higher in Burkina Faso.