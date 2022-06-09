For Majority of LGBTQ Workers, an Inclusive Environment Is Make or Break

For a majority of LGBTQ workers, whether they can be honest about their sexual orientation or gender identity can mean the difference between staying at their jobs or finding new ones.

A new survey of 2,000 LGBTQ workers conducted by LinkedIn and YouGov found that for many workers, how workplace culture makes space for identity and self-expression can mean the difference between employee retention and turnover. Three in four respondents said it’s important that they work at a company where they feel comfortable expressing their identity, and 65% said they would leave their current job if they felt they could not do so. That extends to a company’s public response to anti-LGBTQ legislation — 36% respondents said they would leave their current job if their company didn’t speak out against discrimination.