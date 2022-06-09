 Skip to content
Covid During Pregnancy Doubled Babies’ Risk of Delays in Study

  • Moms’ infections linked to risk of slowed babbling, reaching
  • Findings point to importance of shots before, during pregnancy
Coronavirus - Wed Mar 16, 2022

Babies whose mothers caught Covid-19 during pregnancy faced nearly double the risk of being diagnosed with delayed speech or motor skills by their first birthday, according to a study of medical records. 

While the risk of developmental delays was low overall, it rose to about 6% among babies who were exposed to Covid in the womb, while unexposed infants’ risk was about 3%, according to findings released Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open. The lags were seen in behaviors such as rolling over, reaching for objects or babbling -- basic milestones of infancy. 