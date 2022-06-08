Moderna Inc. said its Covid-19 vaccine that targets omicron generated a “superior” immune response against the variant compared to its original shot in a widely awaited study that could pave the way for another round of boosters in the fall.

The trial is one of the first to examine whether omicron-specific immunizations may offer better protection against the strain currently driving outbreaks worldwide. With the virus mutating rapidly, medical experts are trying to decide when and how to modify vaccines to best thwart existing and future variants. Unlike with influenza, there’s no established system yet in place to determine how often Covid vaccines should be updated or administered.