Microsoft’s HoloLens Future in Question After Project Leader Departs

Microsoft Corp. said the executive in charge of its HoloLens goggles is leaving the company, putting the future of its augmented-reality project in question.

Alex Kipman, who had been with the Redmond, Washington-based software firm since 2001, was accused of inappropriate behavior toward female employees at Microsoft by current and former workers in an Insider report in late May. He had been the public face of the HoloLens initiative and his departure comes at a sensitive time for the project, as Microsoft is deciding on whether to continue developing its own AR hardware, according to two people familiar with the matter.