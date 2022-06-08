JPMorgan Backs Software Startup Codat at $825 Million Valuation

Codat, a software startup that connects small businesses with financial institutions, raised $100 million in an equity funding round led by JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s growth-equity arm.
The transaction values the London-based company at roughly $825 million, Codat co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Pete Lord said in an interview, more than doubling since a Tiger Global-led round last July. New investors Canapi Ventures and Shopify Inc. participated in the latest financing, as did existing backers Index Ventures and PayPal Ventures, Lord said.