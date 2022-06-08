Headhunt for Latin American Tech Talent Follows Wave of Startup Layoffs

The wave of layoffs by startups that is sweeping Latin America is a painful moment for hundreds of employees in the region, but in the midst of the crisis and a deficit of digital talent, many companies are also taking advantage of the situation to seek out and hire such highly skilled workers.
Colombian technology entrepreneur Freddy Vega, founder of Platzi, has highlighted the importance of companies adapting to change, given that it is not necessarily the strongest that will survive, but those that move the fastest and are willing to make the necessary changes.