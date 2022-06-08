 Skip to content
Business
New Economy

Headhunt for Latin American Tech Talent Follows Wave of Startup Layoffs

Mexico, Rio de Janeiro, Bogotá, Santiago and São Paulo make up the top markets with the most IT professionals.

Mexico, Rio de Janeiro, Bogotá, Santiago and São Paulo make up the top markets with the most IT professionals.

Photographer: Patricia De Melo Moreira/Bloomberg

Daniel Salazar Castellanos for Bloomberg Linea
From

The wave of layoffs by startups that is sweeping Latin America is a painful moment for hundreds of employees in the region, but in the midst of the crisis and a deficit of digital talent, many companies are also taking advantage of the situation to seek out and hire such highly skilled workers.

Colombian technology entrepreneur Freddy Vega, founder of Platzi, has highlighted the importance of companies adapting to change, given that it is not necessarily the strongest that will survive, but those that move the fastest and are willing to make the necessary changes.