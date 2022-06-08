De-Mining Ukraine’s Ports May Take Months, UN Agency Says

Removing sea mines near Ukraine’s key ports could take months, and hundreds of seafarers are still stranded in the region following Russia’s invasion of the country, according to the United Nations agency responsible for shipping safety.
“Even if the ports wanted to reopen tomorrow it would take some time until ships could enter or depart,” Peter Adams, special advisor on maritime security at the International Maritime Organization, said in an interview. “Completely removing sea mines in the port areas would take several months.”