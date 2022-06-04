 Skip to content
Yellen Wanted Biden Relief Plan Cut by a Third, Biographer Says

  • Treasury chief worried March 2021 package would spur inflation
  • New book reports on internal lobbying on $1.9 trillion plan
Janet Yellen, worried by the specter of inflation, initially urged Biden administration officials to scale back the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan by a third, according to an advance copy of a biography on the Treasury secretary.

“Privately, Yellen agreed with Summers that too much government money was flowing into the economy too quickly,” writes Owen Ullmann, the book’s author and a veteran Washington journalist, referring to former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, who severely criticized the size of the aid plan. The book is due out on Sept. 27.