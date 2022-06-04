 Skip to content
Business

Carmakers Feel Chip Crisis Easing as Global Growth Slows

  • Mercedes, Daimler Truck, BMW, VW say plants running as normal
  • Tentative improvement comes months ahead of predictions
New Mercedes-Benz AG automobiles inside a Daimler AG showroom in Frankfurt.

New Mercedes-Benz AG automobiles inside a Daimler AG showroom in Frankfurt.

Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg
By

The global semiconductor shortage that’s bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. 

Mercedes Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG, and BMW AG are among carmakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. 