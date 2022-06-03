Uvalde Parents and Teacher Seek Documents From Gun Maker After School Shooting

Parents of a slain fourth grader and a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, are laying the groundwork for lawsuits against the gun maker that sold a semi-automatic rifle used in the mass shooting.
Emilia Marin, the teacher, filed a request to gather financial and marketing records from Daniel Defense, the Georgia-based manufacturer that sold the 18-year-old gunman an AR-15 rifle online. He picked up the gun at a local dealer’s shop. She’s also seeking to question company officials.