Jones Act Ships Competitive for US Fuel Exports as Freight Soars

The global search for fuel after Russia’s war has thrust the US Gulf Coast into the role of a main supplier to the world, driving a new surge in demand for tankers to ship gasoline and diesel.

The thirst for US-made fuel is so great that it’s driven the cost of foreign-flagged vessels often used for exports to be on par if not higher than Jones Act ships. The latter typically command hefty premiums to exclusively move between US ports because they are required to be American-built, -registered and -crewed. Rates to move gasoline and diesel from the US Gulf Coast to the East Coast of Canada have more than doubled since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and are more expensive than a Jones Act journey from the Gulf Coast to New York Harbor in recent weeks, according to data from price reporting agency Argus Media.