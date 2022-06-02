Deutsche Bank Plans Multi-Strategy Push Into Private Credit

Deutsche Bank AG is planning a fresh push into private credit across a range of strategies, according to people familiar with the plans.
The plans include raising money from external investors to expand its offering in the $1.2 trillion market. The lender is seeking to raise about 2 billion euros ($2.14 billion) initially from new and existing investors for a range of potential investments including corporate, real estate, and distressed credit, said one of the people, who isn’t authorized to talk about it and asked not to be identified.