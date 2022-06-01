 Skip to content
Snoop Dogg Buys Two NFTs Created By Ex-Trader at Barclays

  • Rapper bought two of Ovie Faruq’s ‘rektguy’ NFTs last week
  • Faruq left a career at Barclays to trade NFTs full-time
From

Rapper Snoop Dogg has bought two of the nonfungible tokens created by former Barclays Plc trader Ovie Faruq. 

The tokens, part of a collection called “rektguy,” were bought by Snoop Dogg on May 28, Faruq said. Snoop Dogg didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, though the two NFTs are now listed on a verified account for Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records on NFT platform opensea.io. Snoop Dogg also tweeted “Got #Rekt” on the day with an image of the NFT and made it his profile picture on Twitter. 