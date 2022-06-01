 Skip to content
Shanghai Traders Return to Offices as City Lifts Lockdown

  • JPMorgan, HSBC open Shanghai offices in phases after lockdown
  • Shanghai ends restrictions with infections at three-month low
Bloomberg News

Traders, bankers and fund managers in Shanghai are gradually returning to their offices after being confined to their homes for more than two months as the financial hub officially ended a city-wide lockdown.

Shanghai Tower, the world’s second tallest building, reopened Wednesday following a mid-March closing to allow tenants, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., to resume working in offices, according to a notice posted on its social media account. The Shanghai International Finance Centre in Lujiazui financial area, which hosts firms including HSBC Holdings Plc, also opened to workers who can show a negative Covid test result within the past 72 hours, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg.