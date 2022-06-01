Hong Kong Sees Rush of Chinese Visitors, Most Since Pandemic

Hong Kong is seeing a sudden rush of Chinese nationals entering the city, with more visitors arriving at the hub’s international airport in May than the past two years combined.
Almost 9,000 mainland Chinese entered the city by plane last month, compared with just over 6,000 from March 2020 through April this year, according to the latest official immigration data. On a daily basis, entries by Chinese nationals from the mainland and other countries have turned to net inflows since mid-May, reversing an earlier trend.