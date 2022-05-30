Rishi Sunak’s Billionaire Wife Akshata Murty Builds Ties to World’s Super-Rich

Akshata Murty, the wife of UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, has developed links to some of the world’s richest families through her private investment firm, Catamaran Ventures UK.
Previously unreported filings show that Murty’s family office was an early backer of dara5, a private investment community for “the next generation of global leaders,” co-founded in 2019 by a member of Qatar’s ruling dynasty, the Al-Thani family. Catamaran has also acquired a stake in The New Craftsmen, a luxury British furniture marketplace whose shareholders include Rupert Murdoch’s oldest daughter, Prudence, and the Al Tajir family, the Emirati owners of the Park Tower hotel in London’s Knightsbridge district.