Australian PM’s Labor Party Gets Parliament Majority, ABC Says

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party clinched a parliamentary majority after day of ballots getting counted in tightly contested seats, giving his government the heft to push through bills on issues ranging from climate change to anti-corruption measures.
Labor is projected to secure the seat of Macnamara in the heart of Melbourne, Australia’s ABC said, giving the party 76 out of 151 seats needed for a majority in parliament. The Liberal National coalition now has 57 seats while the Greens and a slew of climate-focused independents made record grains, grabbing once-safe electorates from the main parties.