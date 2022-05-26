T-Mobile Raised Fees, Then Scolded Peers for ‘Jacked Up’ Prices

T-Mobile US Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert admonished Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc. this week for their recent price hikes. Turns out, his company raised fees on millions of wireless customer bills earlier this year.

“AT&T and Verizon have both announced big price increases in the last month,” Sievert said at a May 23 investor conference. “Right here, right now, in the heart of consumer anxiety about inflation, they are announcing millions and millions of people getting jacked up prices.”