S&P 500 Believers See Light Forming in the Market

Have stocks stopped being expensive? Among bulls, hope is coalescing around valuation metrics that could support that view, though with so many caveats they require a big dose of courage to heed.

After falling 15% this year, the S&P 500 is trading around 4,000. According to analysts tracked by Bloomberg, its members will earn a combined $248 a share next year. Divide price by earnings, and the result is a forward multiple of 16 -- roughly in line with the three-decade average. So not dirt cheap, but perhaps reasonably priced.