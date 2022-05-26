 Skip to content
Russia Faces Biggest Debt Test Yet as US Payment Ban Clouds Path

  • Putin’s government owes about $100 million in interest Friday
  • US investors no longer allowed to accept Russian bond payments
The headquarters of Bank Rossii in Moscow, Russia.

The path for Russia to keep sidestepping its first foreign default in a century is turning more onerous as another coupon comes due on the warring nation’s debt.

Investors are supposed to receive about $100 million worth of interest on Russian foreign debt in their accounts by Friday, payments that President Vladimir Putin’s government says it has already made. That’s unlikely to satiate concerned bondholders who are itching to see the cash after the US Treasury closed a loophole that previously allowed US banks and individuals to accept such payments.