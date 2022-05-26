 Skip to content
Broadcom to Buy VMware for $61 Billion in Record Tech Deal

  • Marks the biggest-ever takeover for a chipmaker on record
  • Deal supported by major shareholders Michael Dell, Silver Lake
The&nbsp;Broadcom Ltd. headquarters in Irvine, California.

Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg
Updated on

Broadcom Inc. agreed to buy cloud-computing company VMware Inc. for about $61 billion in one of the largest technology deals of all time, turning the chipmaker into a bigger force in software. 

VMware shareholders can choose to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom stock for each VMware share, according to a statement on Thursday. The offer represents about a 44% premium to VMware’s closing price on May 20, the last trading day before Bloomberg News reported potential takeover talks. 