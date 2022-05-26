 Skip to content
Alibaba Sales Beat as Consumption Holds Up During Lockdowns

  • The e-commerce giant refrained from offering annual projection
  • Its shares rose 4% in pre-market trading in New York
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou, China.

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reported a better-than-expected 9% rise in revenue after Chinese consumers turned to online malls for basic needs during Covid lockdowns across the country.

Its shares rose 4% in pre-market trading in New York. Revenue increased to 204.05 billion yuan ($30.3 billion) in the March quarter. While that marked the second straight quarter of single-digit growth, sales topped the 200.6 billion yuan analysts expected. The company refrained from offering a projection for annual revenue, citing uncertainty arising from Covid curbs.