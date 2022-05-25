 Skip to content
A Gun-Buying Spree Likely Boosted the US Lead as Most Heavily Armed Country in the World

  • US has 120.5 firearms per 100 residents, report finds
  • Only country with more civilian-owned firearms than people
Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is putting the spotlight on the US being the most heavily armed civilian population by far in the world. A recent spurt of firearms purchases has likely increased that lead.

US gun owners possess 393.3 million weapons, according to a 2018 report by the Small Arms Survey, a Geneva-based organization, which is higher than the country’s population now of about 330 million. India, which has almost 1.4 billion people, had the second most civilian-owned firearms with 71.1 million.