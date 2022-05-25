A Gun-Buying Spree Likely Boosted the US Lead as Most Heavily Armed Country in the World

The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is putting the spotlight on the US being the most heavily armed civilian population by far in the world. A recent spurt of firearms purchases has likely increased that lead.
US gun owners possess 393.3 million weapons, according to a 2018 report by the Small Arms Survey, a Geneva-based organization, which is higher than the country’s population now of about 330 million. India, which has almost 1.4 billion people, had the second most civilian-owned firearms with 71.1 million.