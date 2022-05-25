 Skip to content
China Truck Data Showing Lockdown’s Hit Disappears From Public

  • Data had been widely used by investment banks and universities
  • Road freight index still down 18% on May 15 from year earlier
Freight Trucks
Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Bloomberg News

Real-time trucking data which shows the heavy toll of Covid restrictions on the Chinese economy is no longer being made publicly available, according to the company which collects the information.

G7 Connect has restricted who can see the data it gathers from millions of trucks across China, it said in a statement. Previously the data was available on its website and through other data providers, but the Beijing-based fleet management startup now requires pre-approved individuals and companies to log onto its website to access the information. 