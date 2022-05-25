China’s Economic Difficulties Worse Than 2020, Premier Li Says

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the nation is facing a hit to its economy which is worse to a “certain extent” than 2020 when the pandemic surfaced, and needs to reduce its unemployment rate.
“Economic indicators in China have fallen significantly, and difficulties in some aspects and to a certain extent are greater than when the epidemic hit us severely in 2020,” Li said Wednesday following a meeting with local authorities, state-owned companies and financial firms to discuss how to stabilize the economy.