China’s Economic Difficulties Worse Than 2020, Premier Li Says

  • Li tells officials to lower nation’s unemployment rate
  • Premier promises new measures to support economy this month
A cyclist rides across a near-empty road in Beijing, China, on May 23.

Source: Bloomberg

Bloomberg News

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the nation is facing a hit to its economy which is worse to a “certain extent” than 2020 when the pandemic surfaced, and needs to reduce its unemployment rate.

“Economic indicators in China have fallen significantly, and difficulties in some aspects and to a certain extent are greater than when the epidemic hit us severely in 2020,” Li said Wednesday following a meeting with local authorities, state-owned companies and financial firms to discuss how to stabilize the economy. 