Biden to Sign Policing Order Two Years After George Floyd’s Death

President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order to revise use-of-force policies for federal law enforcement on Wednesday’s two-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The order would to restrict no-knock warrants and ban choke holds by federal law enforcement agencies. It will also include guidance on responding to mental health crises and create a central database for officer misconduct records, according to a person familiar with the issue who asked for anonymity because the plan hasn’t been publicly released.