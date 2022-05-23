Lagarde’s Rate-Hike Plan Irks Some at ECB Who Want Faster Option

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s prospective timetable for two quarter-point interest-rate hikes has irked colleagues who want to keep open the option of moving faster, according to people familiar with the matter.
The plan to exit subzero monetary policy by the end of the third quarter that was revealed in a blog post on Monday would effectively exclude a half-point move, a position that leaves some more hawkish officials uncomfortable, said the people, who declined to be identified because discussions are confidential.