Boris Johnson Pictured Drinking at Party During UK Lockdown

  • Photos come ahead of report into lawbreaking in government
  • Johnson and others seen with alcohol bottles and party food
Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
Four photographs of Prime Minister Boris Johnson drinking at a Downing Street gathering when the UK was under lockdown have emerged just as his government braces for the release of a report into the so-called Partygate scandal. 

The photos, published by ITV News, show Johnson proposing a toast with a group of at least nine people next to a table with several bottles of alcohol and party food. The pictures were taken at an event for Johnson’s former communications chief Lee Cain on Nov. 13, 2020, ITV said. The No. 10 press office wasn’t immediately able to comment on the images when contacted by Bloomberg. 