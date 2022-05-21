HSBC Chief Says Climate Change Comments Don’t Reflect Bank’s Views

HSBC Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said an executive’s remarks playing down the risk of climate change are “inconsistent” with the bank’s strategy and don’t reflect views of senior management.
“Our ambition is to be the leading bank supporting the global economy in the transition to net zero,” he said in a post on LinkedIn. “I hope my colleagues, customers and others will all know, from our work and my public comments, that HSBC is absolutely committed to a net zero future. Given our global reach and capabilities we have an obligation to lead.”