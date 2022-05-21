Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.
A series that takes data-driven approach to tell fascinating, in-depth stories about how policy choices have affected business, politics and people’s lives throughout history.
ECB’s Euro Talk Goes Unheeded by Traders Running From Risk
The Week Britain’s Cost of Living Crisis Broke New Ground
Amazon Is Using Gig Economy Drivers to Deliver From Malls
Biden, Yoon Decry Damaging Impact on Energy of Russia’s War
Facebook Slammed for Spreading Putin’s Propaganda in NATO’s East
Why Your Index Fund Won’t Protect You From Tech’s Collapse
Ethereum Co-Founder Buterin Says He’s No Longer a Billionaire
'Armageddon Time,' Portrait of White Privilege, Stirs Cannes
The Points Guy Must Face American Airlines Suit Over Frequent Flier App
How Does the Davos Elite Deal with War in Ukraine?
Your Pilot May Have Had Suicidal Thoughts. And That’s OK
Democracies Can Out-Compete the China-Russia Alliance
Compensation Is Becoming an Even Bigger Headache in the Remote-Work Era
My History With Scoliosis Made Me Seek a Better Treatment for My Son
These Tiny Organisms Are Key to Stopping the Next Pandemic
Supreme Court Abortion Leak Was a ‘Cowardly’ Act, Retired Justice Says
The Knot Worldwide Joins Companies Covering Travel for Abortion
Walmart, Lowe's Shareholders Urged to Vote on Abortion Proposals
Dozens Injured in Germany After Three Tornadoes Touch Down
Windy Indy: Speeds Hit 243 Mph as Weather Disrupts 500 Prep
Here’s the Latest Ranking by City of Baby Formula Shortages
Biden’s New Housing Plan: Fire Up the House Factories
Paris Plans to Remove Two Beltway Lanes to Cut Pollution
Lagarde Says Crypto Is ‘Worth Nothing’ and Should Be Regulated
BitMEX Founder Hayes Avoids Prison on Bank Secrecy Charge
Joe Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol following their meeting at the People's House in Seoul, on May 21.
Photographer: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Jennifer Jacobs and
Justin Sink
Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here.
President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart pledged to keep pressure on Russia through sanctions and export controls, and emphasized the destabilizing impact of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on energy markets.