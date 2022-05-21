 Skip to content
Politics

Biden, Yoon Decry Damaging Impact on Energy of Russia’s War

  • US, South Korean leaders discuss impact of war in Ukraine
  • Biden at press conference says world at ‘inflection point’
Joe Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol&nbsp;following their meeting at the People's House in Seoul, on May 21.&nbsp;

Joe Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol following their meeting at the People's House in Seoul, on May 21. 

Photographer: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Updated on

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here.

President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart pledged to keep pressure on Russia through sanctions and export controls, and emphasized the destabilizing impact of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on energy markets. 