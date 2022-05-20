Amazon Targets Calm, Headspace Audience With a Wellness Podcast

Amazon.com Inc. is continuing to build its wellness podcast offerings with the release of an exclusive, meditation-oriented series called “Become.”
Produced with Salt, the audio company behind comedian Dave Chappelle’s podcast “The Midnight Miracle,” the show will be released three times a week and guide listeners through relaxation techniques like breath work, meditation and intention setting, according to company executives. It’ll be available only through Amazon Music, Alexa-enabled devices and the Wondery+ app.