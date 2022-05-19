Crypto Betting Service Polymarket Taps Ex-CFTC Head as Chair After Agency Probe

Just months after settling a probe with a key US regulator, crypto betting platform Polymarket has signed up the former head of that agency as the new chairman of its advisory board.

J. Christopher Giancarlo led the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Trump administration and is known for his early embrace of crypto and blockchain. The 63-year-old received the ‘CryptoDad’ moniker after a US congressional appearance and even authored a book with that name about the fight for the future of money.