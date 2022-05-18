 Skip to content
Politics

US-Taliban Deal Pushed Afghanistan to Collapse, Watchdog Finds

  • Special inspector general cites mistakes in longest U.S. war
  • After billions spent, a rapid fall as U.S. withdraws support
Afghan National Army soldiers train at the Kabul Military training centre (KMTC) in the outskirts of Kabul in 2017.
Afghan National Army soldiers train at the Kabul Military training centre (KMTC) in the outskirts of Kabul in 2017.Photographer: Shah Marai/AFP/Getty Images

The US deal with the Taliban -- forged under President Donald Trump and implemented under President Joe Biden -- was “the single most important factor” in the rapid collapse of Afghanistan’s forces as American troops withdrew last year.

As in Vietnam decades earlier, the US “spent years and billions of dollars training and equipping” the Afghan National Security Forces “only to see them quickly collapse in the face of far less-equipped insurgencies once US logistical, equipment enabler and air support were withdrawn,” John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, said in an “interim” lessons-learned report released Wednesday.