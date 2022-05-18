 Skip to content
Lula Gets Married in Brazil, Boosting His Family-Man Credentials

  • Presidential front-runner weds sociologist Janja in Sao Paulo
  • Lula seeks to rejuvenate image, win more conservative voters
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during an event in Sao Paulo, on May 1.
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during an event in Sao Paulo, on May 1.Photographer: Tuane Fernandes/Bloomberg

Brazil’s presidential front-runner, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is getting married in a move that’s likely to help him rejuvenate his image while boosting his appeal with more conservative voters. 

Lula, 76, is exchanging vows with sociologist Rosangela Silva, 56, in a private ceremony in Sao Paulo on Wednesday. They started dating in 2017, but their relationship only became public two years later, while the widowed former president was behind bars to serve a corruption sentence that was later tossed out by the country’s top court. 