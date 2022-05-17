US Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of Default

The Biden administration is poised to fully block Russia’s ability to pay U.S. bondholders after a deadline expires next week, a move that could bring Moscow closer to the brink of default.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is expected to allow a general license that expires May 25 to lapse, according to people familiar with the matter. The waiver, issued shortly after the US levied sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February, has given Moscow room to keep paying investors, helping it avert default on its government debt.