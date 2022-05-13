Burnt-Out Nurses Push Back as Staff Shortages Strain Hospitals

Fallout from the nursing shortage that’s plaguing U.S. hospitals got so bad that 16% of the nurses at one western Pennsylvania facility left last year, and 220 of those remaining staged a five-day walkout that halted elective surgery.

Sandra Harrison, an operating room nurse who’s spent her 39-year career at ACMH Hospital, teared up as she recounted working without even a lunch break and years of missed family and events. Her colleague, Stephanie Barrett, is exhausted from doing two, three and sometimes four jobs at a time. “I think pretty much almost everybody has considered, if not leaving health care altogether, taking a different path in nursing,” Barrett said. “I don’t know anybody who hasn’t.”