Estonian Premier Kallas Narrowly Avoids Government Collapse

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, a Baltic leader who has been an outspoken antagonist of Vladimir Putin, narrowly avoided a government collapse after she challenged her coalition partner to call a confidence vote.
Juri Ratas, a former premier who leads the junior partner in Kallas’s alliance, had introduced a 300 million-euro ($311 million) family benefits package without the consent of Kallas’s Reform Party. The prime minister accused Ratas of issuing an “ultimatum” and demanded that he put the matter to a parliamentary vote that could bring down the government.