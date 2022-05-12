Apple Drops 22% From January Peak as Tech Selloff Continues

Apple Inc. shares fell on Thursday, with the stock now about 22% below its January peak as a selloff in technology stocks spreads from more speculative shares to the world’s biggest companies.
The stock fell as much as 3.3% to $141.66 and is trading at its lowest since Oct. 14. The slump has erased about $696 billion in Apple’s market value since the Jan. 3 record, a slump that enabled Saudi Aramco -- which has benefited from this year’s surge in oil prices -- to overtake the tech giant as the world’s most valuable company.